When Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, was released in December 2021, it became an instant hit. From the film’s dialogues to its songs, it received love from the audiences as well as critics. Social media users started making videos of its songs — Srivalli and Saami Saami — and they became viral on Instagram.

One such video has again surfaced on Instagram where a contestant of India’s Got Talent Season 9 named Kajal Sah can be seen grooving to the Pushpa song Saami Saami on a train. Yes, you read that right. Kajal’s hook steps have been rolling all over the internet and users have been going gaga over her dance moves.

Everyone sitting around was seen enjoying her performance on the train as is evident from the video. While posting the video on Instagram, Kajal Sah wrote, “Sami Sami in train." Within just a few days, the video has crossed over 6 million views and the comments section has been filled with love and admiration. Some of the users appreciated Kajal’s confidence while others complimented her skills. First, take a look at the video here:

One of the users commented, “Bro idk what other people are watching/saying but your dance is amazing. Keep it going and DO NOT listen to the hate comments, everyone out there enjoyed your dance and you enjoyed the dance so I don’t think anything should bother you."

Because the video was loved so much, Kajal decided to drop the second part of the video yesterday. While posting the video, she wrote, “Second part Sami Sami in train."

Though Kajal did not win season 9 of India’s Got Talent, she made a huge fan following for herself. Beatboxer Divyansh Kacholia of Jaipur and flautist Manuraj Singh Rajput of Rajasthan won the show. The two contestants were awarded the winner’s trophy as well as Rs 20 lakh prize money. Divyansh and Manuraj’s magical performance of Indian classical and beatboxing during the grand finale episode wowed both the viewers and the judges. The two frequently astounded the guests and judges with their magical performances during the entire season.

