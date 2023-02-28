A video of a man crossing a flooded bridge in Indonesia is making a huge buzz on the internet. According to the information on the video, the scene is from the Gowa district of South Sulawesi, Indonesia. The viral video has been posted on the Instagram account named makassar_iinfo. People on both ends can be seen watching waves of water flowing over the bridge.

It’s an old video but shared again on social media.

The caption of the video reads, “The reckless act of a man approaching the swift current of water on the Majannang bridge, Gowa district, South Sulawesi Indonesia". Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “He is the legend, don’t worry". Another user commented, “Nature is being challenged". One user also wrote, “People are ready to do anything to go viral".

This video has startled the people at the location. Many people are astonished after seeing the courage of a person on the bridge. After watching the video, people shared their unique responses to the trending clip. While some were scared, others wondered why the man risked his life.

Some people have characterised the act of standing on a bridge across a raging river as heroism, while others have addressed his act as an act of foolishness.

In January, authorities in charge of disaster relief claimed that tonnes of rain caused the Tondano watershed to overflow. In addition, the floods resulted in one death and significant bridge damage.

