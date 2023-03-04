Work smart, not hard. That’s a saying we often hear from our senior colleagues and bosses at work. Indians seem to be the master of following this age-old notion. Many times, when they land in trouble or need a quick fix solution to overcome a difficulty, Indians come up with numerous quirky and cost-effective ideas. The chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka appears to be fond of such unique ‘jugaad’ videos on social media. Once again, the entrepreneur has intrigued netizens with his latest tweet, in which he lauded a shepherd’s amazing ‘jugaad’ of herding a flock of sheep on a busy road.

“Simple solutions to difficult problems #jugaad," read the tweet. It is indeed difficult for a shepherd to keep the herd of the sheep on a heavy-traffic road. If you don’t pay close attention, the animals might deviate from the flock, and stray on the busy street, increasing the chances of accidents. The man in the now-viral clip has come up with a clever strategy on how to keep the flock moving together. His solution will definitely leave you impressed.

The video opens with the man riding a mini truck, as a convoy of big trucks passes by. A high-rise cage is attached behind the truck, in which a fleet of sheep is seen walking together. The chained cage has wheels attached to it on all four corners, while the enclosure is open on the top.

The man rides the mini truck, connected to the moving cage as the sheep walk together within the enclosure, having no option to deviate. There is also a guard dog, seated in the small space behind the vehicle, keeping a watchful eye on the sheep.

The interesting video has sparked funny reactions on Twitter. One user called the man’s plan to be, “Really smart." Another quipped, “This is the smartest jugaad."

“How creative and adoring… at the same time… that dog is facing towards the flock… full alert on watch! Lovely" chimed in a third individual.

So far, the video has collected more than 75, 530 thousand views on Twitter. What are your thoughts on this desi jugaad?

