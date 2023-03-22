In a viral video, a young woman is seen standing on the sidewalk, checking her phone. A cyclist passes by, snatches the phone from her hand and attempts to escape. Simultaneously, a car approaches from the opposite side of the sidewalk and knocks him down. He falls but manages to run. A different angle shows him stumbling and collapsing. He gets up and starts running, but he is kicked by a young man, and the crowd surrounds him and beats him up.

The video was shared on Twitter by Karma Videos @thedarwinawerds with the caption, “Karma is Real."

Attempting to catch a criminal is a commendable effort for a civilian, but resorting to physical violence by beating or hitting them is a criminal act. Our responsibility is to deliver any offender, such as a thug, mugger, or assailant, to the police or other law enforcement officials. We must not take the law into our own hands or engage in vigilantism.

Meanwhile twitter was filled with the comments and reactions on this video. One user commented “One accepts a bit of risk when choosing a life of crime".

Meanwhile another user joked “Aadho ko to yeah bhi nhi pata ki maar ku rhe hai😂"

Another user commented Ganga mein haath dho dala sab logo ne…..😂😂😂😂 people washed their hands in this flowing river…..😜😜😜 Robber be like black & blue 😭😭

This just goes to show that there might be truth in the belief that you will be rewarded in kind if you do good to others, and vice versa.

