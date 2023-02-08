Every challenge can seem difficult until someone faces it. Swimming falls into such a category and it requires frequent practice to get a grip on the sport. People usually start to take swimming lessons at an early age. It not only enhances one’s breathing skills, by increasing lung capacity but also boosts one’s flexibility, coordination and strength. Hence, it is equally important to learn the art of waddling in the waters from an efficient swimming instructor.

Recently, a shocking video of a swimming instructor tossing a toddler into a swimming pool to teach him how to float in the water has sparked debate on Twitter. The now-viral clip was shared on Twitter by Learn Something on February 6. “Instructor teaches baby how to swim," reads the tweet.

The visual footage captures a swimming instructor holding a toddler in her arms, ready to toss him into the swimming pool. Soon, the woman hurls the baby into the blue waters. Without wasting a second, she also dives into the pool waiting for the baby to float.

In barely a few moments, the kid can be seen swimming his way out of the water, as he emerges to the surface, wriggling with his tiny hands and feet. The instructor then sprinkles droplets of water on the baby’s face, allowing the kid to float a few metres before the instructor once again takes the baby into her arms.

The video did not take much time to grab the eyeballs of Twitter users who jumped to the comment section with their multiple reactions. Explaining the phenomenon, one user wrote, “Mammalian Dive Reflex. It’s a thing. We all have it. Even adults. The deep divers count on it. Sometimes they pass out underwater and don’t come up. Their peeps go down and grab them bring them up slap them a couple of times. Crazy weird stuff."

“Pretty epic," quipped another. “Our kids all did ISR, I encourage every parent to enrol their kids at a young age because it teaches them not to be afraid of water and can be a lifesaver!" noted a third individual.

However, a certain section of netizens was not impressed by the swim instructor’s way of imparting swimming lessons. “This may work, but there’s no way I’d launch my baby into the air & allow him to undergo the shock/terror of hitting the water. Babies - hopefully - only ever feel loving touches & safety. This is a cruel thing to do when there are many other ways of introducing them to swimming," pointed out one Twitterati.

“This is just wrong and traumatising," criticised another. So far, the video has garnered over 2.8 million views on the microblogging platform.

According to a report by The Sun, this is an old video that was shared by the baby’s mother Krysta Meyer on TikTok. The kid is Krysta’s youngest son Oliver. After receiving flak from TikTok users for the mother’s apparent carelessness, Krysta later clarified that it was in fact not a swimming lesson but a class meant for infant survival. The course enables children to float in the waters on their backs.

