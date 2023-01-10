Watch: Is The Python On This Restaurant Dinner Table Real? Internet Has Its Say

People often perform some dangerous stunts to go viral on social media. While some of these are based on skill, others are just bizarre incidents that people upload to their handles to become popular. One such video of two women having dinner with a huge python on their table has now gone viral on Instagram.

The video shows the women having dinner while a huge python just rests on their table. Having dinner with a python may be an unusually scary and dangerous task to pull off. But these two women seem to be unphased by the serpent. In fact, people in the background also do not care about the python being in their vicinity and continue to go about relishing their meals.

The video has gone viral with over 1 crore views and more than 74 thousand likes on the social media platform. Captioned, “Eating dinner with a python snake. Give some to the snake too so it doesn’t starve," the dangerous stunt gathered the attention of a lot of users who were curious to know why the two women brought the snake with them to the restaurant. A user commented, “Can someone explain in English, please? Please explain why. why?"

Another pointed out, “Computer animation, not a real snake, look closer, its floating folks pay attention." The comment revealed that the snake was just a gimmick and not a real one, which explains why the women did not fear it while eating their food.

A lot of users who believed the snake to be real commented that they would never be a part of such a dangerous stunt. On the other hand, others were left in splits, claiming that the women put a filter of python to scare people.

What are your thoughts on this viral video? Do you think it’s a real python or a fake one?

