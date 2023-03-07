When we talk about dreadful predators, tigers indeed occupy the front row. They lurk within the bushes, creep up on their prey silently, and attack almost unannounced. It is impossible to escape the claws of the striped animal, once the tiger spots you for its next meal. The tables seem to have turned in this particular viral video. The clip has gained traction from social media users. It depicts a tiger trying to hunt a peacock and a group of other birds. Surprisingly enough, the birds outsmart the beast.

The clip opens with a tiger, hiding in the dense grasslands of a forest. A peacock and other wild birds are seen roaming nearby. They appear to be unaware of the dangerous carnivore, who is waiting for the perfect opportunity to pounce on them. Soon, taking graceful and swift strides, the tiger comes out from the bushes, darting at its next hunt.

The moment the animal tried to attack the peacock with its sharp claws, the bird was quick to sense danger behind it. In what appeared to be a tense encounter, the peacock flapped its wings quickly and escaped. Almost in the blink of an eye, the peacock outsmarts the tiger, disappearing from the scene.

As soon as the video surfaced on the Internet, social media users filled the comment section with multiple reactions. Some wrote how the peacock’s excellent plumage saved its life, others remarked that it was a narrow escape.

One of them commented, “Boy that was close." Another quipped, “Just amazing to see how a bird with such huge plumage can quickly get off the ground and into flight in an instant." “No lunch today," joked a third user. “Big bird was like let’s go boys!!!!!" exclaimed another individual.

The video has collected more than 259,941 views on Instagram so far.

