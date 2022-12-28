Watch: Kerala Bride Playing Chenda on Her Wedding Day is Internet's Favourite

A video of a Kerala bride, playing the musical instrument Chenda, at her wedding is doing rounds on the Internet. In the viral clip, the bride is seen performing with Shinkari Melam artists with her drum hitched up on her shoulders. The bridegroom and her father, who is a Chendai master, also took part in the performance. Chenda is a traditional drum-like instrument, which is considered an important tradition of Kerala culture. The video of this bride playing Chenda with full enthusiasm and energy has taken social media by storm.

This clip has been posted by the Twitter account @LHBCoach. The caption reads, “A marriage function in Guruvayur temple today. The bride’s dad is Chendai master and the daughter plays it enthusiastically, with her dad also joining at the end. The groom also seems to be participating".

Till now, the video has amassed 1.6 million views, and more than 27,000 likes. In the clip, the groom also joined the bride’s performance by playing Ilathalam. Social media users are showering the video with their love and admiration.

The video features a bride playing the musical instrument Chenda amid a group of performers. Her energetic moves with music and the beats impressed everyone, who were in awe of her tradition. The bride is the daughter of Chowalloor native Sreekumar, a Chenda maestro. Her groom is Kannur native Devanand. The video has gone viral and the netizens could not stop gushing over the bride’s beauty and talent.

One user wrote, “I love it ! Chenda played at temple festivals, is mesmerizing!". Another user commented, “Malayali weddings are as awesome as Malayalam movies". One user also wrote, “The joy and the pride of one’s roots and belonging are evident. May they all stay blessed".

