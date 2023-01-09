WATCH: Kerala Bus Driver Distributes Snacks to Homeless Kids, Internet Salutes him

The internet is full of heart-warming videos that leave you smiling ear-to-ear. Adding to that long list is this now viral clip that shows a bus driver distributing snacks and biscuits to homeless children. The kids, visibly happy, after receiving the gifts can be seen waving to the driver before going. The video, posted on Instagram, has created a stir on social media. Users lauded the efforts of the bus driver for putting smiles on these little kids’ faces.

The caption of the post in Malayalam roughly translated to, “During the journey of life, we will meet many people, the one thing that hurts us all the most in the journey is that every act that many people do to satisfy hunger, can also be said that it is a great blessing that we have got. We don’t know what hunger is".

The video marked the location Gavi in Kerala and was uploaded on December 31st and has staked up over a million views since then.

Check out the video here-

Reacting to the clip, a user’s comment after translating in English read, “KSRTC has good drivers", while another user appreciated the driver’s gesture and wrote, “For all those who went to Gavi. Pretty much sums up the beauty of the trip. I plan on going too. Now you can’t go to that place empty handed. This is the best way to go".

Another user pointed out their smiling faces and wrote, “The happiness on their face at the end".

“The man who knows the value of hunger," reacted one user while another dropped multiple hearts and clapping emojis and said, “There are some people like that in this world. A big salute to the driver".

The video was followed up with another clip, introducing the world to the man behind the heartwarming act. The video introduced the bus driver with a caption in Malayalam that translated to “The man behind those helping hands -Pathanamthitta."

Several users lauded the unsung heroes like this bus driver, who is trying to make the world a better place with his small efforts. If we all contributed in little ways like him, the world would be a far better place.

