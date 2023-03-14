RRR’s Naatu Naatu rage has taken over the world like a storm with millions giving a whirl to Ram Charan and Jr. NTR’s euphoric hook steps from the track. The latest ones to join the bandwagon are Korean Embassy employees in Delhi. Taking the song Naatu Naatu to a whole new level, four Korean Embassy staff on Monday were seen celebrating the dazzling Oscar win of MM Keeravani’s track. And now the video has set the internet ablaze.

The now-viral video was shared by the news agency ANI on Twitter after MM Keeravani lifted the gleaming golden trophy at LA’s Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center. The news agency shared the video with the caption, “Delhi: Members of the Korean Embassy dance to the tunes of Naatu Naatu song from RRR movie. Naatu Naatu from RRR has won the Oscar for Best Original Song."

The video opens with two women acing the hook steps of Naatu Naatu inside the vicinity of the Korean embassy. From holding on to the tunes of the mega-hit track to nailing the move in sync, watching the two women performing perfectly might force you to leave your chair. One of them was even decked in an Indian traditional dress kurta and leggings. A few moments later they were also joined in by two men, who were successful in catching the beats alongside the women.

Several users lauded four of them for perfectly acing the energetic steps. Many even claimed that they were better than the original. A user wrote, “Are yeh toh original se bhi acha kar rahe."

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the South Korean embassy is celebrating the track from RRR. Last month, the official Twitter account of the Korean Embassy in India shared a video of its many employees joining the craze of Naatu Naatu. The video showed a number of its staff performing the entire track with full-on energy. They beautifully perfected the choreography in front of the camera and amazingly utilised the entire vicinity of the embassy. All in all, they were astonishingly impressive.

So far the video has been played more than 6 million times and has garnered over 46,000 likes.

