Watch: 'Lady Prabhu Deva' Dances To The Muqabla Song, And It's Fabulous

In the viral video, a woman can be seen grooving to the popular song Muqabla from the film Street Dancer 3D.

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 11:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Several social media users have praised the woman for her incredible dance moves.
A video of a woman dancing to Prabhu deva’s hit number Muqabla has created a huge stir on the internet. The viral video shows the woman dressed in a traditional ensemble, dancing at a gathering in a village. The woman wore a green and white saree as she danced to a popular song. The video has been shared on the Instagram account Heenagwala and is making huge noise online.

So far, the video has garnered over 3.8 million views. Several social media users have praised the woman for her incredible dance moves. One user wrote, “Lady Prabhu Deva". Another user commented, “Amazing dance performance". One social media user also commented, “Talented woman".

The place where the video was shot is unknown. However, it looks like a village gathering. As the woman performed, the attendees cheered for her, giving her confidence. She also tried to replicate some of the classic Prabhu Deva moves, making social media users refer to her as the “lady version" of the famous choreographer-director.

The famous song Muqabla from the film Street Dancer 3D was sung by Yash Narvekar and Parampara Thakur. Tanishk Bagchi scored music for the hit number under the music label T-Series. The film starred Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in lead roles.

