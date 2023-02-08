A leopard entered the Ghaziabad district court complex in Uttar Pradesh and attacked several people today.

A video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter shows the big cat behind a window grille inside the court premises. A few lawyers are seen carrying an injured person, who appears to have been attacked by the leopard.

The clip also shows another person with a bloodied face sitting against a wall and writhing in pain after being attacked. A huge crowd gathered at the court premise as the leopard caused panic among the people.

Advertisement

In December last year, a leopard killed a 20-year-old man in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district. The person, identified as Harendra Nayak, was returning from his uncle’s house in Kushwaha village in the evening when he was attacked by the big cat, according to a forest officer.

The official informed that the leopard pounced on the neck of the boy, who died on spot. This was the fourth such incident in the last 20 days, he added.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here