Home » BUZZ » WATCH: Leopard Attack in Ghaziabad Court Complex, Several Injured

WATCH: Leopard Attack in Ghaziabad Court Complex, Several Injured

A video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter shows the big cat behind a window grille inside the court premises.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 18:22 IST

Ghaziabad, India

The leopard at Ghaziabad court.
The leopard at Ghaziabad court.

A leopard entered the Ghaziabad district court complex in Uttar Pradesh and attacked several people today.

A video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter shows the big cat behind a window grille inside the court premises. A few lawyers are seen carrying an injured person, who appears to have been attacked by the leopard.

The clip also shows another person with a bloodied face sitting against a wall and writhing in pain after being attacked. A huge crowd gathered at the court premise as the leopard caused panic among the people.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

In December last year, a leopard killed a 20-year-old man in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district. The person, identified as Harendra Nayak, was returning from his uncle’s house in Kushwaha village in the evening when he was attacked by the big cat, according to a forest officer.

The official informed that the leopard pounced on the neck of the boy, who died on spot. This was the fourth such incident in the last 20 days, he added.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: February 08, 2023, 18:09 IST
last updated: February 08, 2023, 18:22 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: The Newlywed Couple Wear Manish Malhotra Outfits At Intimate Wedding In Jaisalmer

+40PHOTOS

Sharvari Wagh, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana Among Celebrities At Ramesh Taurani's Daughter's Reception