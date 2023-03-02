The Internet is the hotspot of the most mind-boggling content. When it comes to viral animal videos, they are found aplenty on social media. From adorable clips of animals caught up in mischief to heart-wrenching ones, where a predator hunts its prey mercilessly, there are a variety of videos to choose from. One such throwback video that has caught the attention of social media users shows a group of lionesses taking down a poor baboon. The video might be difficult to watch, especially if you are faint-hearted. It is also a striking reminder that wilderness is all about survival of the fittest.

The clip, which was originally shared on Instagram on January 20, has once again gone viral. The video opens with a lioness climbing a broken tree branch to hunt its potential prey - a baboon. The lioness inches toward the baboon and tries to strike the animal with its sharp claws. The visibly terrified baboon tries its best to counter-attack, but it loses its balance and falls off the tree branch.

Advertisement

The moment the baboon trips and falls, the other lionesses roaming around the premises grab the opportunity to pounce on their prey. Together, the wild beasts surround the helpless mammal, leaving the baboon no way to escape. The video cuts shortly before a lioness is seen carrying the now-dead baboon in her mouth to feast upon.

Advertisement

Social media users were quick to share their reactions in the comments. While some were left heartbroken at the baboon’s outcome, others pointed out that it was Nature’s way to maintain balance. “Good work! One less!" commented one user. “No man… NOOOO!!" quipped another. “He fought, he tried" sympathised a third user.

The video has collected more than 20,300 views on Instagram.

If this video made you a tad bit sad, then here’s another one to cheer you up a little. In this particular viral video, a sable antelope was captured escaping the grips of a lioness by attacking the big cat with its sharp and pointed horns.

Advertisement

The video opens with a lioness, sprinting gracefully on the grassland to attack the antelope. As soon as the animal lunges onto the antelope from behind, it puts up a brave fight as it twists its head from side to side, trying to thrust its horns into the lioness. The predator, sensing danger, leaves her prey and jumps into a nearby pond, with the antelope making a narrow escape.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here