WATCH: Little Afghan Girl Sells Pens on Street, Stranger Buys Them All in Kind Gesture

Afghanistan has been going through a challenging time. People are battling poverty, with many struggling to get two meals a day. A heart-warming video of a little girl, trying to help her family survive during this difficult time, has been making rounds on the internet. In the clip, posted on Twitter, the girl is seen selling pens to support her family. In the video, a woman stumbled across a little girl named Zainab, who was hawking pens on the streets of Kabul. When asked how much the pen cost, the girl replied that she was charging just 20 cents for each pen. The woman asks her if she can buy all the pens that she has and the girl just has a big grin on her face.

The woman takes out the cash and hands it over to the girl who honestly replies, “You paid me too much." On hearing this, the woman gave her a couple more notes, leaving the girl with a beaming face. After being instructed to return home and give her mother the money, she waved at the woman and happily hopped away.

Advertisement

The caption that was shared with the video read, “Little Afghan girl in Kabul selling pens to support her family “ if I bought them all would you be happy?" She smiled and said yes. Afghanistan." The video that was shared 3 days ago has garnered over 2 lakh views and has received more than 9,200 likes. The comments section of the tweet was filled with users leaving heartfelt comments appreciating the girl and the woman and sending blessings for the girl.

One user comments, “Aw!!! She’s so beautiful too. God bless these sweet babies!!!"

Another user wrote, “The happiness in those innocent eyes can not be described."

Advertisement

A user points out the sad realities of the world and comments, “This breaks my heart. I’ve seen so many children like this in my time. Including in Afghanistan. And now in Ukraine. Her skipping away makes me smile amidst my tears though."

“We need more kind people in this world. Kindness should be above everything else."

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, women have lost all their freedom and are deprived of engaging in several activities including educational institutions or taking up a job.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here