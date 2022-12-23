WATCH: Little Girl Grooves to 'Saiyaan Dil Main Aana Re,' Remo D'Souza Likes it

Social media platforms are full of viral challenges, especially dance trends with catchy beats. One dance video that has been trending for some time and has amassed attention is the Saiyaan Dil Mei Aana Re. Recently, a video of a little girl in a school uniform dancing to this song went viral. She could be seen dancing to the music with on-point expressions.

Former Dance India Dance Little Master’s second runner-up Aadhyashree Upadhyay joined the bandwagon and danced to the now-viral song of Vylom’s Saiyaan Dil Main Aana re. Her performance has been winning hearts on the internet. “Saiyaan Dil main aana re Raja bonke aana re," the caption of the video read.

The video was posted on December 16 and has received 7.6 million views. Even choreographer-director Remo D’Souza liked the video. The video also has countless comments from netizens. A social media user wrote, “She is so cute and iska dance toh haye awesome “. “Cutie pie. You are so sweet. Love you lots," said another. A third one said, “So cute Aadhyayasree."

Check out the video here-

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmL2rKppnpv/

Previously, a similar video of a woman went viral after she grooved to this song in Canada. Dressed casually in a T-shirt and jeans, she happily danced to the song. The video was shot at Cape Breton Island in Canada’s Nova Scotia. The video received encouraging comments from the internet and more than 5,000 likes. “Mam you just rocked. Fantastic", wrote one of the users. Another one complimented her and said, “Wow very nice. Excellent! Beautiful dancing my dear friend." Check out the dance video here-

What do you think of this dance trend?

