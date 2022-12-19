WATCH: Little Girl's Pet Dog Alerts Her to Turn TV Off As Father Walks In

Dogs are indeed man’s best friend. Apart from being the best cuddle buddies, they can also help you get away with mischief. Just look at this little girl and her furry companion’s shenanigans. The social media user who shared the video on Twitter captioned it “Pawtners in crime" and that they truly are. The little girl is seen immersed in her television program with her furry companion lying close by. As soon as the dog hears her father come close to the front door, he jumps up and alerts the girl. Like the perfect crime, she removes any evidence by turning off the television and sitting down to study. Seconds later, the father walks in, totally unaware of what just unfolded moments ago.

Take a peek here:

Advertisement

This really turned out not only to be the most perfect crime but also the perfect partnership. Social media users were in stitches and in total agreement. In fact, many were impressed by the intelligence of the German Shepherd. Some even mentioned the dogs never let their humans down. One Twitter user wrote, “But they forgot about the camera. Busted."

“There’s a longer video of this on YouTube, with the dad explaining the shenanigans of these two besties. The dog really is smart," wrote another user.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, some Twitter users were impressed by the furry friend, but the clip also left them heartbroken over the dad’s reaction. Instead of greeting the dog or his daughter, he zooms right past them. Worst of all, the dog even tries to follow the dad. A tweet read, “You know it is cute that the dog alerts her and is basically her companion, but I can’t help but notice how he walks by her and the dog and doesn’t even acknowledge them. Like are you the dad and you are not even gonna say hi to your daughter when you just get home? Sad man."

What do you think of the mischievous hack perfectly executed by the little girl and her dog?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here