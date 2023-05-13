Watch: Little Girl’s Priceless Reaction As She Spills Ice Cream After Loud Car Horn

The internet is filled with videos that bring a smile to our face. A recent video of a little girl getting frightened by a loud car horn while eating her ice cream went viral. The girl is seen happily eating ice cream while walking down the street with her school bag dangling behind her. However, a car with a loud horn frightens her.

In the next part of the video, she is seen turning her face to the car as the ice cream leaps out of her fingers and spills. Your heart will be content as you observe the girl’s adorable expression. Seeing her, it is obvious that upon hearing the horn, she was shocked and afraid, which is why the ice cream slipped from her fingers. The girl is seen dressed in western wear which she paired up with a green jacket. Check out the video here:

The video has been posted on Instagram and has garnered close to 3 million views. Several social media users have commented on the post. One person wrote, “What a great look." Another commented, “POV: How dare you."

Of course, this is not the first time such a video has created a stir on the internet. Some time back, a video of a child strolling in the park left the viewers awestruck when he abruptly fell down.

A cute video of a kid is something we all love and this isn’t any different.