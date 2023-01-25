Social media has nowadays brought some of the craziest couples of videos from Lucknow. Earlier, a video of a couple romancing on a scooter had gone viral and now a video of a couple kissing on Lucknow’s streets while standing through the sunroof has surfaced on the internet. The incident was reported to be from Lucknow’s upscale Lohia Path neighbourhood and the video has taken the internet by storm.

The video was recorded by a person riding a bike just behind the vehicle. The videographers were seen commenting on the incident and mentioned how the city is changing at a fast pace and how this used to be an unusual sight in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

Taking cognizance of the video, Lucknow Police sprung into action and traced the vehicle’s number. Action will soon be taken against the couple. Last week, a video of a couple riding a scooter on a road in the Hazratganj area went viral. It was revealed that the girl was a minor and police let her off with a warning. Despite the police taking appropriate action, such videos have proven that PDA has become common on the streets of Lucknow and people are putting themselves in danger as they do so while driving.

According to the laws around open sunroofs, the couple have been fined and the reason given was that there was a possibility of a lethal injury in the event of an accident. Moreover, it could annoy and divert the attention of other drivers on the road causing lethal accidents.

Multiple people have tweeted the sunroof video and people in the comments tagged Lucknow and UP Police and demanded appropriate action. They expressed how the residents of the city with a rich history and culture were feeling ashamed of such acts coming to light through social media.

