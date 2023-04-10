Watch: Lucky Escape For Golf Fans After Giant Trees Fall At The Masters

The Masters 2023 managed to make headlines thanks to a strange off-field development. The spectators present at The Augusta National Golf Club, US, were shocked to witness three pine trees falling straight into the sitting area. Thankfully, none of the fans was hurt as they narrowly escaped the tragedy. In a video shared by a Twitter user Nick Walker, we can see the fans experiencing the cracking noise of the pine trees falling. The spectators rush towards a safer place.

In the pictures shared by the Twitter account No Laying Up, we can see the aftermath of the incident. The place is seen being inspected by officials while players are seen taking their leave. The caption read, “What a wild scene. Thankful that no one is hurt. Have to imagine there will be no more golf today."

Comments started pouring in as the video and pictures from the 87th Masters went viral. A user wrote, “How does a tree just fall out of nowhere? It must have been rotten at the roots." Another comment went as, “The patrons who without hesitating that ran over to make sure everyone was ok should get free tickets to next year’s Masters."

An amazed social media user responded, “Wow, so crazy & no one was hurt." A person who rather found the incident amusing wrote, “Most exciting thing to happen at a golf game in ages."

Looking at the destruction the falling trees caused, one of the users commented, “Wow, seeing those chairs crushed makes it even more crazy no one was hurt."

The havoc caused at Augusta National prompted a response from the tournament officials. Augusta National Golf Club confirmed that no injuries were reported from three trees that were blown over to the left of the No 17 tee due to wind. The safety and well-being of everyone attending the Masters Tournament will always be the top priority of the Club, which will continue to closely monitor the weather today and through the Tournament. The second round has officially been suspended for the rest of the day."

On Saturday, heavy rains, wind and cold temperatures delayed the play at the Masters 2023. The third and final round was held on Sunday, April 9 in Georgia.

