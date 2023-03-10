Magic shows have always been an integral part of our childhood. While visiting fairs and carnivals, we often come across magic shows that leave us intrigued. From bringing out rabbits from a seemingly empty hat to making a person disappear in plain sight, magicians use trickery to deceive us. A magician simply toys with our minds, making us believe in what is not there. If you pay close attention, you will find the loophole. Something similar happened with a magician in this viral video wherein the spectators spotted the flaw.

The video was tweeted on March 6 and has been gaining traction ever since. The visual clip opens with a voiceover saying, “Worst magician of all time". It captures the magician, dressed in a white suit standing before a table. A box is kept atop the table. Bending over the table there is a woman, wearing a skirt, whose lower extremity is only visible. Surprisingly enough, her torso is missing.

The video shows the magician using a divider box to cut a person in half when in reality the person is unharmed. In this clip too, the magician turns around the table after which it is seen that the woman without the torso is walking on her feet. The magician seemingly uses hand gestures to control the half-cut woman; as is evident, it is all foolery.

Soon, one of the spectators approaches the table and lifts off the lid from the box. The moment the lid opens, it is seen that the skirt was a prop, as it falls. The man then grabs a boy from inside the box who was in a bent posture all this while. The hilarious video concludes with the magician baffled, while the onlookers throw bottles at him, symbolising a poor-quality magic show.

The now-viral clip has sparked a laughter fest on Twitter as users posted a barrage of comments, reacting to it. One of them wrote, “I like this guy. Knows how to destroy magic." Another disappointed user quipped, “At least hire a real girl." “The Alliance of Magicians would not be thrilled with this guy," joked a third individual.

So far, the rib-tickling viral video has collected more than 3.3 million views on the microblogging platform. Were you able to decipher the trick too?

