Watch: Makeup Artist Leaves Internet Stunned With Her Near-Perfect Body Art

Prosthetic makeup has become an integral part of modern cinema. Prosthetics create an illusion of something that is actually not there, to transform the looks of someone. Instagram is a hub of makeup videos where artists use prosthetics to come up with impressive looks. One such makeup artist, Mimi Choi, has grabbed the eyeballs of netizens with her excellent realistic body art. Using her body as a blank canvas, this Canada-based makeup artist creates mind-blowing optical illusions, leaving her followers stunned.

Of the numerous makeup videos Mimi Choi posts on Instagram, one particular clip has recently caught the attention of many. The amazing video shows the artist using her legs as a canvas to paint. First, she paints an illusion of tomatoes on her leg, giving the impression that her leg is sliced in numerous cuts. She then paints the realistic representation of a peeled cactus using a razor as a prop to show she’s shaving her leg.

From striking brush strokes to high-definition colours, Mimi Choi seems to be quite capable of fooling social media users with her artistic talent. The skilled painter flaunts her work in the form of peeled bananas, bread loaves, apple slices, corn cobs, and detailed art of an ice-cream scoop, all of them painted on her leg with the use of vibrant colours and cosmetic products. She even paints the exact replica of a converse shoe towards the end of the video, putting on a real shoe on the other leg to compare her art to the original shoe.

“This is my leg-acy. What should I turn my leg into next?" read the caption of her post. With the perfect use of colours, makeup products, and props like chopping boards, plants, shoes, and knives, Mimi Choi continues to create impressive optical illusions, earning countless applause from social media users.

“Usually I walk on my legs. Gonna rethink things from now on," remarked one user. “It’s so goddamn weird yet impressive," quipped another. “So awesome… I LOVE looking at your art !!!!!" exclaimed a third individual.

Check out some other mind-boggling artwork by Mimi Choi below:

So far, the video has amassed over 1.4 million views with more than 95.5k likes on the photo-sharing application.

What do you have to say about this realistic body art?

