Wildlife roadkill has emerged as a serious issue contributing to man-wild conflict. To curb accidents when animals cross the road, many countries have built wildlife crossings, corridors, bridges, overpasses, and tunnels. The aim of these overpasses is to decrease the likelihood of unwanted collisions, thereby allowing a safe corridor for animal transit. These crossings are often created in conjunction with highway fencings as they’re placed strategically on both sides to funnel wildlife toward the entrance. However, there are still many places where animals have to still cross highways and byways to reach the other side of the forest. The ‘sad reality’ was recently captured in a video shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu.

Shared on Twitter, the short clip features a mother elephant seemingly teaching her infant how to cross a road safely. The video begins with the mother-baby duo slowly approaching a road, when the infant halts and sticks to the mom’s legs. It appears that the elder mammal gives her baby some instructions before they both move ahead. Throughout the duration of the clip, the infant continues to remain closer to its mother. Meanwhile, the mother switches sides to keep the baby in the safe zone while imparting the road-crossing lesson.

In the end, the mother-baby duo successfully make their way through. “Mother elephant seems to teach her baby how to cross the road. A sad reality," read the caption posted with the video."

Within hours of being posted online, the clip amassed over nine thousand views. A barrage of animal lovers shared their vivid opinion of wildlife crossings, while one said, “Humans have become a real problem to nature."

Another asked, “Why sad? Is it because we humans crossed the pathway of elephants?"

Meanwhile, one more requested the IAS officer for a remedy to the problem, “What is the remedy? How can we create a safe environment for our wild? How can we prevent or at least minimize man-wild conflict?"

A user added, “It is said awareness to humans. Really great."

The details of where the video was captured remain unclear as of yet.

What do you think can be the solution to this pressing issue?

