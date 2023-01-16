Watch: Man Manages To Escape Horrifying Attack By Lionesses

Social media is full of videos showing humans interacting with animals. While most pleasant interactions between them are with pet animals, a lot of people like to tame large carnivorous beasts such as tigers and lions. A video showing a herd of lionesses attacking a man in their cage has gone viral on Instagram.

People try various kinds of dangerous things to go viral on social media. Some even try to tame wild animals. Some instances have shown that voracious beasts like lions and tigers can be tamed but commoners are not allowed to do so since it can backfire, and they might end up dying. A video showing something similar has gone viral on Instagram and in the video, a herd of lionesses can be seen attacking a man while others try to rescue him.

Posted by a user named Malik Humais, the video shows three lionesses attacking him while his friends try to move him out of the way. Although the man escapes without any injury, several videos on his profile show how dangerously close he often gets to such wild animals. The man can be seen being attacked by the same three lions in multiple videos while he is cornered and tries to escape from their cages alive.

The viral video has more than 7.77 lakh views and over 9.3ka likes. People in the comments section were astonished to see him being attacked and trolled for being in a lion’s den with no safety gear.

A user commented – “They aren’t domestic animals. Even if you keep them from when they were kids, they can attack and overpower you at any time."

Another user wrote – “How did they end up in the Lion’s Den? It doesn’t make sense to me."

