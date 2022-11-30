WATCH: Man Creates Portrait of Brazilian Footballer Neymar Using Just a Face Mask

Creating any sort of art in itself is impressive but creating a portrait out of a single face mask is on another level. This artist on Instagram took a pair of scissors, a face mask and snipped away to create the cut portrait from the pic he had opened on his computer screen. At first, it seems almost an impossible task. But as he continued cutting out the face mask it slowly came together in front of the camera. Artist Eduardi Tsokolakyan held the final masterpiece next to his computer screen and the result was eye-popping: a portrait of Brazilian football star Neymar. Take a peek here:

Social media users were absolutely amazed by how wonderful the face mask portrait turned out to be. They were trying to figure out how this was even possible, to begin with. Some Instagram users called the artist a “witch” to be able to perform this “magic”. One Instagram user wrote, “Out of all the art, this is the best one because I thought you could only make snowflakes like this."

“Man this is incredible… Like how do you find out this is your talent?” read a second comment.

A third user commented, “Wow! Can you do this on your first try or do you have to do it a couple of times?”

The artist also recently created a rather intricate thread art of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. The time-lapse video, just like the face mask portrait looks like an impossible feat but watching it come together turned out to be incredibly satisfying. Check out the clip here:

Eduardi had also created cut-out portraits of Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro, MMA icon Conor Mcgregor, actor Henry Cavill as Superman, Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, and even some legends like footballer Leo Messi and pop sensation Michael Jackson.

Which of the artworks from the artist is your favourite?

