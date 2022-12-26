Watch: Man Dances To Snake Charmer’s Tunes in Hilarious Video

Social media is home to innumerable entertaining videos and each of them is unique in itself. This is the reason we scroll social media apps for hours at a stretch and don’t even think about the time we have wasted there. One such entertaining video of a man dancing to a snake charmer’s tunes has gone viral on Instagram.

The video shows a man dressed as a snake charmer playing tunes with his flute. The next thing you know a man comes out of the building in front of him and starts to act as if the tune has turned him into a snake. He then starts to do a snake dance and acts like a snake before running behind the charmer, acting like he is attacking him.

The video then ends with the videographer laughing in the background along with the man who acted like the snake.

The video was shared a couple of days ago by a popular page with the name “MAHI" that has more than 3.31 lakh followers. Renowned for sharing such videos, the page shared this one on December 24 and the video has already gathered more than 49,000 views. Moreover, the video has over 3,000 likes and people in the comments reacted with several laughing emojis to express how funny they found the video to be.

A recent reel shared by the page, showing a man interviewing a child about what he wants to become when he grows up, also received over 14,000 views. The reason for the views was the child’s funny response. He said that when he hasn’t studied at all, how can he answer what he would become? He then reveals his future planning of settling down with a wife and 2-3 kids to which the reporter then laughed.

