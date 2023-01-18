WATCH: Man Enacts How People Ask Zomato For Refund And Internet is Not Happy About it

Ordering in feels like a lifesaver after a long, hard day. That’s where food delivery services like Zomato and Swiggy come to our rescue. Yet not all orders placed on these apps are well-meaning. Not only do some people enjoy the feast they have ordered for themselves but also lodge false complaints to claim refunds. A creator on Instagram had the perfect enactment of this sad reality. He can be seen consuming the food he had ordered while on “call" with the Zomato team. Claiming that the food smells horrible, the man asks for a refund instead of a replacement. The short clip is too real of an enactment of some people. Check it out here:

Advertisement

Some social media users joked that the creator has made the entire scheme of getting the refund public knowledge now. Others tagged their friends in the comment section and shared that this tactic was used by them too. Some, however, shared their side of the story as a Zomato agent handling such complaints. They did not seem to have fond memories of such customers. An Instagram user wrote, “Chilla chilla kar sabko scheme bata diya tumne (You have narrated the entire scheme to everyone)."

“Zomato wants to know your location and account," another comment read.

Meanwhile, some users were not impressed by the concept of the reel. Being the ones preparing the food with sincerity, they shared how it affected them and their business. An Instagram user commented, “As a restaurant owner, this honestly isn’t even funny. The simple rule says if you can’t pay for it then don’t buy it. Because of tactics like these the rating drop and so does the business."

Advertisement

There are serious repercussions for not hearing the complaints of their customers. A restaurant owner and Zomato had to pay a hefty fine for an undelivered and not refunded food order worth Rs 362. In an incident that took place in November last year, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kollam (District Commission/Commission) ordered the online food delivery app and the restaurant owner to jointly pay compensation of Rs 8,362. The complaint was filed by a final-year law student at the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, under Section 12 of the Consumer Protection Act. The student received Rs 5,000 as compensation for the customer’s mental agony and Rs 3,000 was ordered as the cost of proceedings.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here