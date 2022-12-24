Watch: Man Enters Cage Full of Lions And Then...

In a tragic accident, a person was attacked by a group of lions after he entered the animal’s cage. The video was shared by an Instagram user sumit_vishkarma2 and it became viral in just a couple of hours. In the video, the man could be seen caught among the ferocious lions, who attacked him and didn’t let him escape.

The video has amassed thousands of views and hundreds of likes. It shows how a man is trapped among several lions locked in a cage. Seeing the video, it seems that the lions have been trained to survive with humans. But despite that, they turned into dreaded hunters and attacked the person standing in front of them.

Check out the video here

There have been several incidents where humans were attacked by ferocious lions because of their foolish behaviour. The video is heart-wrenching to watch and teaches why one should be cautious in the presence of wild animals.

But what has grabbed the most attention is how the people standing there were recording the video of the incident and making no effort to save the human. One social media user commented on the video, “That at least he should have taken a stick in his hand, shouldn’t he?"

