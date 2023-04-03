Watch: Man Escapes The Jaws Of A Giant Crocodile But There Is A Catch

Social media is full of videos showing humans and animals interacting in various ways. While some of them are heartwarming videos of people and their pets, others may be gut-wrenching altercations of people being viciously devoured by reptiles and wild animals. One of the videos has gone viral on Instagram but the truth behind the video is a little different than what you may perceive.

The video shows two men positioned back and forth with a large crocodile. A few seconds in, a human hand comes from inside the crocodile with a bottle in its hand. The man standing in front of the reptile then pulls the hand and the video reveals the hand to be of a human alive in the stomach of the crocodile. The man standing then pulls the other one from the stomach of the reptile.

While the first view of the video may send chills down your spine, the caption reveals the crocodile to be a fake one. It suggests that the crocodile in the video is a robotic one but the way the men in the video play with the scenario, it makes the incident seem real and gut-wrenching.

The video has gathered over 2.94 crore views and more than 6.76 lakh likes. People have discussed the video in the comments.

A user commented – “Oh my god, I should have read the captions first."

Another user wrote – “I want to see what happens when the alligator is real, it is too easy to escape a plastic one."

Others also expressed their shock at discovering that the crocodile was a fake one. Some thought the crocodile itself was offering a drink to the man standing in front of it. Others figured it was fake without having to read the caption.

While this video shows the man escaping from the stomach of a fake robotic lion, several videos of real crocodiles swallowing human beings or devouring one of their limbs can easily be found on social media. Therefore, it is easy to mistake this one to be a real reptile.

