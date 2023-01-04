Watch: Man, Filming in Forest, Dragged By Gorilla; Shocking Video Goes Viral

Nature has some of the most gruesome predators you can ever imagine. While humans may think they are at the peak of the food chain, they are repeatedly proven wrong when they try to document the animal kingdom. From lions to tigers to bigger animals like rhinos and gorillas, there are several animals that have an upper hand when it comes to brute strength. A video showing a man being dragged by a gorilla in a jungle has gone viral on Twitter.

The video shows a crew documenting apes when a large gorilla walks in from the left and starts to drag a man from his leg deeper into the jungle with him. However, luckily for the man, the gorilla leaves him behind after a few seconds and continues his way. The man just lies there helpless for a few seconds after that and waits for the gorilla to go further away before moving. The man then gets up and looks back. The video ends there.

Captioned – “A gorilla’s gentle reminder that he could easily kill you," the 15-second footage went viral on the microblogging platform and gathered over 34 lakh views in two days since being posted. The tweet also had more than 89 lakh views and over 86.8K likes. People on the platform discussed the gorilla’s brute strength and why he dragged the man.

A user asked – “I’m curious as to whether the gorilla thought the person was a threat, food, just something unusual, or one of the kids that strayed from the path."

Another user replied – “My thought was that maybe the gorilla mistook it for a straying kid, a simple parental mistake of snatching up the wrong child and trying to be smooth about it. Just drop the human and keep walking like nothing happened. No son, we can’t keep the human. They carry diseases."

