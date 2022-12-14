Watch: Man Finds Himself In a Fix on Stage After Fire Stunt Goes Wrong

We often use the idiom ‘Do not play with fire’ to advise someone to not indulge in a perilous activity. And, this viral video is a literal example of playing with fire gone wrong. It shows the misfortune of a man performing fire stunts on stage. Although the location and context of the video have not been provided, the man seems to be a fire acrobat, who is seen entertaining the audience. However, his stunt goes wrong, resulting in a scary incident.

The video, which has been shared on Instagram, shows the man performing a very dangerous trick. He holds a burning torch in his hand and flings it into the air and lets it fall into his trousers. The trick is to show how he lets the fire torch pass between his trousers and fall to the ground without any untoward accident. As shocking as it may sound, the man aces the stunt for the first few times. However, something goes wrong soon. On his third attempt, the torch does pass through his trousers, but this time around, they catch fire.

Initially, the viewers may think that it is part of the trick and but they’ll soon realise that it’s not when the man starts frantically jumping on stage. At last, not caring about his modesty, he pulls down his trousers on the stage to save himself from burning while a helper from backstage runs forward to help him.

While the man’s fate is left ambiguous, we can assume that he is safe as he managed to pull down his burning trousers. Nevertheless, it reminds one to be careful while performing tricks with fire. It also proves the fact that man can never have full control over the elements of nature.

