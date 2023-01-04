Watch: Man in Underwear Jumps Into Frozen Lake, And Then...

Social media is home to innumerable videos that entertain us; the reason we keep scrolling different platforms and consuming so much content. Some of these videos show people performing dangerous stunts with no safety gear to save them if they fail to execute the stunt safely. One such stunt where a man jumps into a frozen lake with no clothes on except underwear has gone viral on Twitter.

The video shows the man walking on a small diving ramp towards a frozen lake in the middle of a snow-clad forest that has nothing but white sheets of snow around. The man then looks into the camera once and jumps onto the frozen lake. The man lands on his feet but slips on the ice and takes a hard fall, breaking the ice.

The man involuntarily falls, and as soon as his whole body goes under the water, he climbs back up. However, he doesn’t seem to feel cold at all as he comes back in good shape and smiles looking into the camera.

The 34-second footage has gone viral on the microblogging platform with more than 11 lakh views and over 24.6k likes. The tweet has over 24 lakh views and people in the comments discussed the stunt pulled by the man.

A user questioned, “Never experienced snow in real life so I have a question for anyone who has. Doesn’t the ice cut like glass if he actually made a hole and fell through? Need to know."

To this, another user answered, “No, it’s not quite that sharp or jagged, but it’s hard. I’m surprised that he didn’t knock himself out when his head hit. The camera crew would’ve had to haul him out of there which would have been no small feat."

A third user commented, “Man needs a hospital visit after that head trauma."

