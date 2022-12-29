WATCH: Man Modifies Toilet Seat to Play Ping Pong With His Wife, Gets Roasted on Instagram

A video which is currently going viral shows a man completely modifying his toilet seat to be able to play ping pong with his wife while pooping. Uploaded on Instagram by user named Jordan Flom, the man can be seen taking measurements first and then installing a table in between two seats. “They spend a lot of time in the Bathroom," read the caption of the video. He also gives a demo while playing with his wife.

The video begins with the man installing a wooden table in between two toilet seats. To put a net on the table, he uses the cardboard part of a toilet paper rolls and connects it using a thread. He then makes his wife sit on the other side and gives a demo. While many are impressed with his skills, others are just roasting him for spending so much time in the toilet. Have a look for yourself:

The video has now gone viral and managed to gather over 350K likes. “I feel bad for the person who has to go pickup the ball every time it falls down," wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, " thought he is making a small dining table at first he said to play ping pong how will u get the ball if it’s out of reach."

One person commented, “This is bs. No one wants to sit in the bathroom while the other person is using it. That’s gross." Another person commented, “Reading the comments, why anybody notices that the new toilet isn’t connected, you have to pee and poop in a trash bag wtf. Better chess or Magic btw hahah."

Meanwhile, earlier, Coatian-born Serbian YouTuber and social media influencer, David Vujanic discovered a handheld toilet jet spray in Qatar and ever since then, he is surprised as to how useful it is. He also expressed his concern about how western countries don’t use these. He has deemed it as the “best thing ever." Taking to his official Twitter handle, he wrote, “Been using the toilet bum shower thing in qatar for a month…I am absolutely horrified we only use toilet paper in the Uk/Europe. This is the best thing ever man."

Further he mentioned that he has used a bidet in France which is decent but again is too big. “This is a simple high pressure shower head, more functional and easily adaptable. Will be investing when back in london. My bum is very thankful," he wrote.

