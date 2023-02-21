There are numerous bizarre rides found in carnivals. From SkyRollers, SpinDizzies, and Wild Gorge Swings, to terrifying roller coasters, some of these rides are so dangerous that they take the soul out of your body. One such common yet heart-stopping ride is known as the Wall of Death. Found in fairs and carnivals, the Wall of Death or Maut ka Kuan comprises a barrel-shaped, circular wooden structure, ranging from approximately 20 to 36 ft in diameter. This is also known as a motordrome. In this extreme sport, motorcyclists and bikers ride along the vertical wooden walls, performing death-defying stunts. The centrifugal force and friction hold the bike and the rider in place, but it often results in accidents. A similar video of a stuntman performing the dangerous feat has grabbed the eyeballs of social media users, making them shiver in fright. The now-viral video was dropped on Instagram on February 4. “Legend rider," read the caption.

The visual clip opens with an Indian man on his motorbike, gearing up to take a ride along the vertical walls of the Wall of Death. A few cars can also be seen on the ground inside the premises. Soon, he picks up speed and starts circling the circumference of the arena, as the spectators watch him perform the feat.

While riding, the man lifts his legs and lets go of his hands from the handlebars too, as the motorbike revolves on its own. Without an ounce of fear in his heart, the rider waves at the camera — while the motor vehicle moves around the Wall of Death at full speed, unattended.

Internet users were left stunned at the risky video. They marked their presence in the comments with multiple reactions. “Superb bhai," lauded one user. “Bro wow," quipped another. A few others seemed concerned about the man’s safety. One anxious user advised, “Be careful" and another opined, “Don’t do this."

The visual footage has collected more than 10.3 million views on Instagram by far. Have you seen stunts being performed in the Wall of Death before?

