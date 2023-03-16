Social media is home to several videos of men adn women interacting with animals. While some of them are wholesome and cute, others show that humans can often be stupid to put themselves in danger just to play with vicious predators. Their actions go against any logic and they end up severely injured. One such video shows a man who got his finger stuck in a lion’s mouth after he decided to put it through the fence of the cage that the animal was trapped in.

The video was posted on February 19 on Instagram and showed a man with his hand stuck in a cage. His finger was in the lion’s mouth and no matter how much force the man applied, he couldn’t seem to save his finger from the lion. The predator’s jaws were too strong for the man.

The video went viral on the social media platform with more than 66 lakh views. People shared their thoughts. A user wrote, “Who’s filming and not helping, get that lion some raw meat maybe he’ll let that man’s finger go." Another user commented, “This may sound crazy but that lion is just playing with him. If the lion wanted that figure would have been off in seconds."

A lot of others also objected that the man who was filming should have helped instead.

The page that shared the video is named Extinction Animale and several such videos of animals have been posted for the public to watch.

The latest video which has more than 63,000 views shows several buffaloes in a forest attacking a lion. The lion, although deemed the king of the jungle, is shown to be thrown and stomped by the herd of bulls. The buffaloes use their horns thoroughly in fighting the animal off. People in the comments section argued that the lion looked thin and old. They even argued that it wouldn’t have happened to a younger and healthier lion.

