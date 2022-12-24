Watch: Man Puts Himself Through The Luggage Scanner With His Bag, Twitter Reacts

We scroll social media every day for hours to find entertainment. It comes to us in the form of several videos ranging from failures to people doing bizarre things in public. One such video of a person putting himself with his luggage in the X-ray scanner at an airport has gone viral on Twitter.

Shared by Tansu YEĞEN on the microblogging platform, the video is captioned, “His first time at an airport." The 46-second-long video shows a man cluelessly roaming around at an airport’s security checkpoint after arriving there with his luggage.

He then puts his luggage and himself on the conveyor belt on one side of the luggage scanner and comes out on the other side. As he comes out, the airport authority staff beside him notices him doing so and then starts instructing him about what to do.

The video, published on December 21, has gathered over 65 lakh views and the post itself has more than 1.5 crore views. Moreover, the tweet has over 1.2 lakh likes and people in the comments couldn’t hold back from laughing and discussing the incident.

Some, rather than finding it funny, said that first visits to unknown places with specific rules often lead to us committing similar mistakes and people shouldn’t laugh at it.

A user jokingly wrote – “This isn’t funny. This saved his life. The guard was a med student and saw a mass on his lung and they were able to operate in time. Did the operation right there in the executive lounge. God works in mysterious ways."

Another user commented – “Why would anyone think it’s funny? Did everyone know everything they now know the moment they were born? And where was the staff to direct this man? Questions should have been asked of them."

A third user commented – “In his defence, that is the biggest airport x-ray machine I’ve ever seen. Are people traveling with those vintage trunks from the 19th century?"

Have you ever had a similar experience in life?

