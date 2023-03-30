The mere mention of crocodiles can scare someone out of their wits, let alone play with and feed them. But it looks like the man seen in this video is an exception. He is not only sitting on the back of a crocodile but also feeding him a piece of meat. In the clip, he tries to have fun with the crocodile by showing him a piece of meat and then taking it away, just to make it more eager to have the food.

At last, the crocodile manages to grab the meat. Social media users watching the clip were scared that the crocodile could even bite the man’s hand. But nothing of that sort happened and the video ended with the crocodile eating the meat. The clip was shared on Instagram by bilal.ahm4d on February 18 but has become viral now.

Advertisement

One of the users commented that the man was probably tired of his life and hence the disastrous step. However, another had a different viewpoint about the clip and wrote that the person sitting on the crocodile must be a professional. Otherwise, he wouldn’t stay calm throughout the near-fatal situation.

A third person wrote that this clip proved why women live longer.

Advertisement

A similar clip was shared by bilal.ahm4d last year on October 3 as well where a man, who is an animal keeper was seen having a happy time with a crocodile. Users were surprised when they realised that the man gently rubbed the throat of the crocodile. He also touched the crocodile’s nose and dropped a piece of food in his mouth.

People outside the cage loved watching the animal keeper treat the crocodile with such love. They couldn’t believe that the crocodile could give such a calm reaction to the animal keeper.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here