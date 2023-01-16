WATCH: Man Risks His Life To Cross Train Track, Gets Slapped by RPF Officer

A chilling video of a man almost getting run over by a train is making rounds on the internet. In the video, the man, attempting to cross the tracks to get to another platform gets stuck before being saved by the swift action of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel present there. The man, who appears to be old, can be seen crossing railway tracks to reach the other platform when one of his shoes fell off. Instead of making the jump to avoid being run over by a train, the man goes back to collect his shoe. An RPF officer who noticed these antics of the man, ran toward his direction seemingly signalling him to stay on the other side of the track until the train passes.

But the man chose otherwise assuming that he could make the jump in time. As he eventually jumped on the platform, the train came inches closes to him. The RPF officer came to the man’s rescue and pulled him onto the platform in the nick of time, barely averting a disastrous incident. After the man escaped from being crushed under the train, the police officer slapped him for his careless behaviour. A Twitter user shared a clip of the incident alongside the caption, “The slap, in the end, was heartwarming."

The clip, which has amassed over 1.6 million views on the micro-blogging site, also irked a barrage of users who are criticizing the man. A Twitterati hoped that “the train driver too got a chance to hand him one."

Another demanded, “Only a slap is not enough. This should be a criminal offence."

One more added, “Padhe likhe gadhey hain yeh log (People like them are called educated stupid)"

Meanwhile, a user commented, “Good that he didn’t freeze on seeing the train so close."

Another wrote, “2 more slaps were definitely required."

The Twitterati who shared the footage of the terrifying incident did not divulge the details of where and when the event occurred. The identity of the man remains to be unclear. In addition to this, if any action was taken against the man for his careless behaviour is unknown yet.

