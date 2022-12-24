Watch: Man Risks Life To Save Children From Drowning; Internet Calls Him Hero

A video of a man saving children from drowning in Oman flash floods has gone viral. In the video, the man can be seen risking his own life to save the kids from drowning. The clip is making huge noise on the internet, and people are praising the man for his heroic efforts to rescue two children from being swept away in the flood. It has been posted by the Twitter account @Fatihcevik14531. Till now, it has received 3.9 million views and around 8,948 likes.

Several social media users assumed that the man saving the children was their father, but instead, he was just an ordinary man trying his best to safeguard the lives of the children. In the video, the man has been identified as Photographer Ali bin Nasser Al-Wardi. He put his life in danger to evacuate the children, who would have otherwise drowned in the raging torrent if he didn’t put his life in danger.

Advertisement

At the edge of the river, several people gathered and watched how the man fearlessly saved the children. In the comment section of the video, the man posted a clip of how he jumped into the river without thinking about his own life.

The caption of the video read, “Followers sent previous images of this event. The incident took place in Oman about a month ago. The person who saved two children, who were in a difficult situation with a rope tied to his waist, as if they were his children, is a hero from Oman! For information; @Moath_0990 thanks 📽engel20152015".

Advertisement

Several social media users have praised the man for saving children stuck in a flash flood. One user wrote, “This guy is awesomely amazing. God Bless you, Rescue Guy, you are awesome. Risking your life for 2 children. May you always be blessed by whomever you pray to. For being so selfless and brave. You are a true HERO. That was no easy feat !"

Advertisement

Another commented, “I was once rescued in an accident, still feel grateful until today though I don’t know who my hero was".

One user also wrote, “Hats off to this courageous man".

Read all the Latest Buzz News here