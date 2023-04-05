Watch: Man Shooting Balloons At Superfast Speed Stuns The Internet

You must have visited fairs once in a lifetime for sure. If you haven’t yet, you are surely missing out on something great. No matter what age group you belong to, once you enter the premises of a fair, you will get to meet your inner child and that’s a feeling you surely don’t want to miss. From food stalls to different rides, a fair has it all. It has different gaming activities as well. One such activity includes balloon shooting. Today, we have decided to make you nostalgic by showing you a clip of this fun game.

A video has surfaced on the Internet that will blow away your mind. A person shoots balloons nonstop at the fair. The shop owner tries to stick new balloons on the wall; but as soon as he sticks them, within a quarter second the man shoots all of them. Later, a few balloons even came up from the other side of the wall; and the man even shot them effortlessly.

The video has been shared by a meme page with the caption, “Bhai Dukaan Band Karwayega Kya?" (Will you shut down the shop?). The clip also has a text written over it, which reads: “Shop owner be like - galat insaan se panga le liya re baba (I am messing with the wrong person)."

The video received over 60,000 views and the users filled the comments section with their reactions. One of them said, “When an army man is on vacation." Another said, “He should go to the Olympics." One more said, “Is he Abhinav Bindra or what?" A fourth user said, “Arjun Lit."

This Instagram page has recently posted a video of a moving bed that has a design of a car. This video has gained a lot of love and likes, and users are loving the concept. The bed runs on a remote control and moves on its wheels as directed. The text in the video reads, “Jinhe bed se uthkar light off karne me alas aata hai unke liye special bed (Those who feel lazy to get up from the bed to switch off the light)."

The video has received over half a million likes and 10 million views. The Instagram users have filled in the comments section with excitement and reactions. A bunch of users called it, “Ameero ke chochle (Rich people’s whims)", while others appreciated the idea. One said, “This bed is so good for cleaning under the bed." A person dropped one of the most hilarious comments and wrote, “Jab main school me tha tab ye kyun nahi dikha, is pe so kr school chala jata (I wish I knew about it when I was in school, I could have travelled to school on this) ." Another said, “Just buy Alexa or google home."

