WATCH: Man Takes His Two Cats On a Bike Ride, But The Internet Doesn't Approve

Cats are pretty chill pets to have. They can give you as many cuddles as they desire and sit with you through comfortable silences. If you think you have met the most chill cats out there, prepare yourself for cats on a bike. In a clip doing rounds on Twitter, a man is seen on a ride with his furry companions. A ginger cat is sitting on top of the sturdy bag on his shoulders and another is sitting right in front of him. The felines sure looked attached to their owner. Even as they make it through the Outer Ring Road of Bengaluru, the cats are the definition of calm and collected. Take a peek at the clip here:

Social media users were divided on whether this was an adorable clip or something super dangerous. Many called the clip “cute" and were amazed by how comfortable the cats looked on the bike. They mentioned that the furry companions must have immense trust in their owner. Others remarked that while it looked adorable, this was still something dangerous to pull. Especially since the roads of Bangalore are known for their traffic congestion. “I want my cat to trust me like this," wrote a Twitter user.

Another tweet read, “It’s dangerous, putting self and other riders’ life in danger. One small miss can lead to back-to-back accidents, these things should not be entertained while riding."

“It’s not safe to take animals like this that too in Bangalore traffic. Safety is the first priority according to me," tweeted another user.

Not all cats on the Internet seemed to have the cool attitude down. A viral video of a cat getting its head stuck in a milk bucket had the Internet in stitches not long ago. Despite its love for milk, it is hard to picture a cat getting its head stuck in a bucket for it. But that is exactly what happened. The sly feline’s apparent attempt to steal some milk clearly went horribly wrong. In the end, its attempts to try to get rid of the vessel, lead it out to the streets, swaying its head from side to side. The clip cuts off without social media users finding out whether the cat was able to free itself or not. Take a peek here:

What cat videos have caught your attention on social media recently?

