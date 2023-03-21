We have often heard the phrase that animals are a man’s best friend. Dogs, cats or even dolphins are considered to be the most adorable pets. Have you heard about Cheetahs being friends with humans? Yes, it is true. A recent video, which has been tweeted, shows a person comfortably sleeping with cheetahs under a blanket. It was a frightening sight for the audience on the internet. Social media followers were finding it hard to believe how a man and a ferocious animal like Cheetah can be friends.

The video seems to have been shot at night. A man can be seen sleeping comfortably with three Cheetahs surrounding him. One Cheetah can be seen getting up and going next to the man. Thereafter, the man takes the wild animal under his blanket, and both can be seen cuddling. The man even pats the Cheetah’s back slowly, to make the animal fall asleep.

Advertisement

The video garnered a lot of attention. They reacted to this shocking and bizarre clip.

Some users commented that the hunter can become prey anytime. One user wrote, “This is called playing with your life". The video has got more than 20 thousand views.

Similar other bizarre yet cute videos can be found on Twitter. One such video was shared a few days back, where a mother Panda was seen nurturing her newborn baby. She took the baby in her mouth and was caressing the baby by licking it. The video also showed that even grown up pandas were treated by the mother panda in the same way. There are some adorable comments on this video. One user says, “I love them so much". The other one wrote, “So little can mean so much". One other user wrote a very philosophical comment under the video which read, “There are still good people in this world, if you can’t find one, be one of them."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here