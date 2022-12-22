WATCH: Man Transforms His Beard into Christmas Tree Using 710 Baubles, Sets World Record

Man Turns His Beard Into A Christmas tree, Sets World Record

Christmas is just around the corner and festive is in the air. People are gearing up for the festival of joy, decorating their houses with Christmas tree cribs and other decorative items. Among the many ways to celebrate Christmas fever, a man has broken the world record with his unique way to get into the festive spirit. Joel Strasser of Kuna, Idaho, smashed the Guinness World record on December 2 by hanging 710 ornaments from his beard in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colours.

In a video posted by Guinness World Records' Instagram page, Joel is seen documenting the process of decorating his beard. He is seen patiently creating sections of his beard and decorating them with baubles. “Most beard baubles in a beard. 710 by Joel Strasser,” Read the caption posted with the video.

Advertisement

Joel replied to the post, “This was the most painful and annoying record I've broken! And completely worth it”.

Watch the video below:

Joel revealed that he first stuck an ornament in his beard and set a record in 2019, and since then he has only been improving and re-breaking his own records. “Ever since then I've re-broken my own record every Christmas as I've improved my beard bauble technique. My technique has evolved and gotten a lot more specialised over the years that I've been breaking the record,” Joel was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

He added, “I stuck them in a lot more haphazardly at first and that's why those first beard bauble record numbers were so low. I found that if I take my time and really focus on the individual strands of beard hair and small groups of hair, I can manage to fit so many more in there".

Joel told the Guinness Book of World Records that the procedure is difficult and requires a great deal of patience. It took nearly an hour to remove all 710 ornaments after two and a half hours to instal them in his beard.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here