WATCH: Man Uses Beak Shaped Face Mask Amid Covid-19 Fears in China

Not so far from the days when hospitals were flooded with Covid-19 patients and crematoriums had dead bodies piled up for last rites. The Covid pandemic was indeed a nightmare that one could never re-imagine. Well, China hasn’t been left with a choice as the alarm bells for the Covid-19 scare have started ringing in the country with several getting infected with the novel coronavirus. Amid all the fears, a video which is currently going viral shows a man eating while wearing a beak-shaped mask. This is being done as a precautionary measure. “Bulls like me feeding on stocks today despite the covid fears after wearing mask," read the caption of the video.

The viral video shows a man eating at a restaurant. The face mask is created from paper in the form of a large beak. Whenever he opens his mouth, the mask opens like a beak. The video was posted by Safir on Twitter. Have a look:

The video has now gone viral with over 13K views.

It was just after an ease in the zero-Covid policy that cases surged at such a blistering speed that an epidemiologist, Eric Feigl-Ding, predicted over 60% of China’s and 10% of the Earth’s population to be infected in the next three months. “This is just a start," he remarked.

It looks like the Covid-19 situation in China can’t get more dangerous with several videos of dead bodies piled up in hospitals being shared on the internet. From overburdened crematoriums to people dressed in the PPE kit taking to the streets to distance the infected ones from their families, clips from the local scenes of China have gone viral on social media. People have also shared techniques of the Chinese population to protect themselves from the deadly virus. With such a dire warning from China after three years when the virus first grappled the world, people are left baffled and scared at the same moment because ‘not again!’

