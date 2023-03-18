RRR’s Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. But the icing on the cake was the live performance to the track, introduced by Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone. However, the televised performance of the song has been receiving flak by a section of Internet users for not featuring any dancers of Indian descent onstage. The live dance performance was headlined by Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. However, the rest of the artists on stage were Americans. Like many, an Instagram user named Taha has vented out his anger over the absence of Indian-origin dancers during the Naatu Naatu act Oscars 2023. In an Instagram Reels, Taha has slammed the organisers of the Academy Awards for the same. He can be heard saying, “I love that my home country is just like a fictional place that people can cosplay because not a single one of those people on that stage was from that country. Was it a comic con? Are we in a fictional novel? Is that what India is? You couldn’t find a single South Asian dancer?"

The user also reacted to the statement that the performers were not supposed to be Indian as the original scene mostly had foreign dancers. “‘They’re supposed to not be Indian because that’s the movie scene!’ Ok then what about the two leads? Why were the two lead dancers dressed and styled to be lookalikes of the South Indian leads instead of getting people from our actual country to portray those characters dancing counterparts? Use your brain and stop defending people who see you as subhuman," the man added in the clip.

Reacting to Taha’s post, many users expressed their disappointment over the Academy not hiring any Indian-descent dancer for the live performance. One user replied, “Like the Oscars are literally in LA and you could not find at least one Indian person?" Another user wrote, “I think the OG was too spicy for them and they needed to water it down."

After Oscars, Kaala Bhairava issued an apology to the fans of Jr NTR and Ram Charan for not being able to perform the song alongside the lead stars. In a tweet, he wrote: “I have no doubt Tarak anna (Jr NTR) and Ram Charan anna are the reason for the success of Naatu Naatu and RRR itself. I was ONLY talking about who all helped me get my opportunity for the academy stage performance. Nothing else. I can see that it was conveyed wrongly and for that, I sincerely apologise for my choice of words."

The Naatu Naatu song has a strong anti-colonial theme. In the song that appears in the movie RRR, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan’s characters dance in front of Caucasian British men and women who say that the two are not sophisticated enough to dance among them. The two protagonists then break into dizzying hook steps and defeat their elitist rivals with spectacular moves.

