Watch: Man Wanders Inside Delhi Metro In A Towel, Leaves Internet In Splits

After the TikTok ban in India, Instagram reels gained widespread popularity across the country. Content creators are leaving no stone unturned to engage and entertain viewers by churning out all sorts of videos. While some use it as a medium to flaunt their dancing, singing or acting prowess, others have cultivated a huge following with their travel vlogs and fashion diaries. Many digital creators have even risen to fame with their hilarious prank videos, which take viewers on a laughter ride. And, recently, one such rib-tickling prank video of a man wandering inside the Delhi metro in a vest and a towel went viral on the internet.

The now-viral video was first shared on Instagram a couple of days ago. It shows the man walking inside the metro in a white vest over a yellow towel wrapped around his waist. He takes a stroll in the metro, casually walking in a pair of flip-flops, talking on a phone, and styling his hair.

“Tanki mein paani khatm ho gaya hai. aaj main office mein hi naha loonga, (The water tank has emptied. I’ll take a bath at the office today," read the quirky caption of the video.

The video captured some of the metro passengers gawking at the prankster with astonishment, while others were unable to control themselves and burst out laughing. A woman was even spotted pulling up her face mask to hide her evident smile. The prank successfully grabbed a lot of attention from the commuters present inside the metro.

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, social media users shared a barrage of reactions in the comments section, with most of them lauding the man’s confidence. “Bhai ka confidence dekho," praised one user. “Ooh bhai ye confidence apko bahot age lkr jyga… mana pdega guru," noted another. “Next level bhai," remarked a third individual.

So far, the hilarious video has amassed over 2.8 million views and received more than 151k likes on Instagram.

