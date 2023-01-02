Watch: Man's Hilarious 'Gutkha Dance' is Internet's New Favourite Video

Social media is home to innumerable funny videos that show people doing the weirdest things imaginable. While some are based on the person in the video miserably failing at something, others choose to entice the audience around them through funny dance steps. From twerking to Nagin dance, one can find several types of funny dance steps. But a new one has recently surfaced on Instagram that shows a man doing the gutkha dance. Gutkha is a type of smokeless tobacco that involves a person preparing it by hand and placing it in their mouth.

The man can be seen dancing to the DJ’s beats when he suddenly starts to show how to make gutkha while dancing. The man demonstrates how to prepare gutkha before consuming it. The man claps to show how to mix gutkha and then keeps it in his mouth before joining his group of friends to continue partying.

The video went viral on Instagram with over 54.3K views and more than 3K likes. People laughed their hearts out in the comments and expressed it through emojis.

A user wrote, “Kya swag hai bhai ka" which translates to “brother has got style."

Another user commented, “This was amazing sir."

The video was posted by a page called “MAHI", which has over 3.33 lakh followers. The page is famous because of such funny videos. Recently, a video showing a woman high-fiving a traffic police officer went viral. The video showed the woman high-fiving the officer when he showed his hand to stop the vehicle due to a traffic violation. Puzzled about it the officer looks at his hand and then looks at the couple who go past the confused officer without any issue. The page has more such funny videos.

