Watch: Man’s Hilarious Tactic To Get A Seat In Crowded Metro Is Viral

Metro has become a hub for all sorts of interesting stories and incidents that capture the attention of social media users. From bizarre fashion statements to weird altercations, metro train journeys never cease to amaze netizens. One recent incident took the crowd in terms of cleverness and ingenuity. A video circulating on Twitter showcased a person’s brilliant tactic to secure a coveted seat on a packed train.

The viral clip that has taken the internet by storm was shared on Twitter. The video shows a packed metro, with no available seats. Amid a sea of standing passengers, a man decides to take matters into his own hands. With quick thinking and a flair for drama, he suddenly begins to act as if he is about to vomit. As soon as the other passengers see the person’s distress, panic sets in and they immediately clear out the seats on both sides of the train. The clever act earns the person not only a comfortable seat on the train but the entire row, while the other passengers are left stunned and amazed at the ingenuity of the tactic.

This viral video is not from India but from some other country. The situation of the metro seems to be similar to that of India. In almost all countries, getting a seat in the metro is difficult during peak hours. In India, even getting a place to stand is a matter of luck.

In India’s capital Delhi, people often witness bizarre incidents, which leave the crowd shocked. Earlier, a video from the Delhi metro went crazy viral, where a girl was seen wearing swimwear-like clothes. The clip even drew flak and a huge ruckus was created surrounding it.

It grabbed everybody’s attention and gave way to many debates too. Some netizens made a funny comparison, by commenting on this video saying her dress looked like actress Uorfi Javed. Another user commented saying that this is not what she should wear in the metro.

