WATCH: Men Rob Crowded Apple Store in California During Broad Daylight

Social media is usually full of videos that will shock you and this is no exception. Currently going viral, the video shows two men robbing an entire Apple store in broad daylight in front of people and no one tries to stop them. The incident took place in one of the stores in California, USA. In the video, two young men can be seen stealing almost all the display items in a crowded store during their Black Friday sale. “Two people walked into the Apple store on University Ave on Black Friday and began stealing i-pads & phones. All of this occurred as dozens of people watched," read the caption.

It further states that a witness said, “police arrived about 20 seconds later. The two suspects ran into an alley way next to the parking garage and cops barricaded it. I was there for 30 min after and they didn’t end up finding them." Have a look at the video:

Meanwhile, earlier, a Florida man was arrested last week after he robbed a bank in Des Moines city, Iowa, only to later carjack the Uber driver who drove him to his destination. Javier Rafael Camacho-Cepeda was taken into custody around 6 pm on November 30 (local time). The authorities caught him in Lake County, Minnesota when he was just two hours away from the US-Canada border, reported a local newspaper.

The 22-year-old man allegedly pulled a gun on the Uber driver who drove him to the Des Moines Bank, right after the robbery. The robber is then said to have stolen the car and headed north on Interstate 35 Highway.

Speaking to a local Media TV, Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek shared that they got a solid lead on the robber as hiring an Uber driver requires a user to submit their personal and financial information. The Sergeant shared that they got some good leads there from the amount of contact he’s had with people.

