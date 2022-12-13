WATCH: Men Waiting for Cars to Splash Water on Them Will Bring a Smile to Your Face

A video of two men waiting for a car to splash water on them is doing rounds on the internet. One can see the two enthusiastic men, full of life, living like there’s no tomorrow. They stand on the side of a road near a puddle, waiting for the cars to splash water. They were accompanied by a young girl.

The video starts to show the two men enthusiastically inviting cars to splash the water from the puddle. Some drivers gladly oblige and let them have their moment. The trio jumps with excitement when they get drenched in water. The video concludes with them walking away and giving high fives to each another. The video uses the song Splish Splash by Bobby Darin in the background.

The short clip was posted online on Instagram Duncan Kukard, one of the two men. Along with the video he articulated, “Good swim at Little Manly yesterday. Had a great play in the traffic afterwards with Bella Kukard (the girl in the video). Too much fun."

Advertisement

Take a look:

The wholesome video amassed a massive engagement. It has obtained over eighteen million views along with a flood of comments. Users were elated to see the men enjoying their lives to the fullest.

One Instagrammer commented, “I love these. I love The one where the dudes are sitting in their lawn chairs with the sign saying to spray them. Life is too short. Go out and enjoy it." Another user penned, “The best comedy, I laughed a lot," and “This just gave My December a Happiest start is that 3 generations. These are such sweet memories so organic fan Times," read one of the comments.

Advertisement

A user called the clip the best thing he had seen in a while.

Did you find the video hilarious? Let us know in the comment section.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here