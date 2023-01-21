WATCH: Messi Gets 'Royal' Treatment after Paris Saint-Germain Match in Riyadh

Another glorious match ended with footballer Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain emerging victorious. In over thirty meetings so far, fans were once again able to witness the biggest player rivalry in the football world, the G.O.A.T against G.O.A.T, Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo. As the friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi All-Star XI exhibition match ended at the King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, the FIFA World Cup 2022 winning team’s captain was the only one who received the royal treatment. In a clip shared by a Twitter user, legendary footballers like Ronaldo were greeted by a handshake during the post-match ceremony by a high-ranking Saudi official. For Messi it was different. He received a hug and a huge grin along with that medal. Check out the clip here:

The fanbase of the celebrated footballer, Lionel Messi was gushing over the adorable clip. Social media users expressed their joy at watching the Argentina National Team Captain receiving so much love from people around the world. “Everyone loves Messi,” wrote a Twitter user.

“He is so loved,” another tweet read.

A user tweeted, “Messi was the only person he hugged.”

Lionel Messi did not receive this special treatment from just Saudi officials. Even the Shehanshah of Bollywood was starstruck when he met the most celebrated players in the football world. Amitabh Bachchan was invited to the friendly match in Riyadh as the chief guest. When the Bollywood legend stepped out onto the field to meet the footballers, he was seen all smiles and shaking hands with the legends. However, when a kid extends his hand, the 80-year-old apparently failed to acknowledge it, not once but twice. At least the kid got his cheek patted by the actor. Check out the clip here:

Meanwhile, the PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI game came to a thrilling end with Lionel Messi, Cristino Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe, all on the scoresheet. The PSG won the friendly match despite being one-man down here as they scored 5 goals. The Saudi All-Star XI ended up with a score of four full-time. The state-sponsored Saudi festival known as Riyadh Seasons featured a total of nine goals, a red card, and an exciting 90 minutes of star-studded action.

